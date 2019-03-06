Uncommon Drug Arrest in Minnesota Happens Here in Duluth

A 23-year old has been charged with selling and manufacturing DMT

DULUTH, Minn.- A 23-year old man is charged with selling and manufacturing a drug that isn’t commonly seen in Minnesota.

Police say DMT is a psychedelic drug, similar to LSD. It’s only been located by law enforcement in Minnesota three times in the last ten years. It’s more commonly found by law enforcement agencies on the West Coast.

The suspect, Donald Rankin is charged with one count of first degree sale and manufacturing of a controlled substance after investigators found the drug and ingredients to make it at a home in Rice Lake.

Wade Rasch, Sergeant at St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says “there’s less chemical by product and less residue involved with making DMT. However, there’s still is a serious flammability concern with trying to secretly make this in your home or some place”.

Rankin’s bail has been set at $75,000. Also, Rankin was also charged with trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia earlier this year after making suicidal threats at UMD in an incident that put the campus on lock down.