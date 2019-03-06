We Walk in Duluth Group Promotes Clean Sidewalks

The group of pedestrians and concerned citizens met at Zeitgeist to talk about solutions.

DULUTH, Minn. – We Walk in Duluth advocacy group is sounding off about snow-covered sidewalks in the city.

The group of pedestrians and concerned citizens met at Zeitgeist to talk about solutions and start a campaign only patronizing businesses that clear their sidewalks.

“This winter I’ve spent a lot of time walking on the street because the sidewalks just aren’t clear a lot of them. So I’m excited that there’s a lot of energy and excitement about making a change,” said Angus Vaughan who attended the event.

Dozens of citizens as well as a city councilor Joel Sipress came to the meeting tonight to discuss what some believe is becoming a serious safety issues around the Northland.

“People do walk for transportation and people do take transit, not all of us drive all the time so the folks that don’t care if the sidewalks need to understand that they’re creating a huge barrier for people that need to get around on foot,” said Alice Tibbetts the founder of We Walk in Duluth.

The group wants to promote safe sidewalks by encouraging people who are able to clear sidewalks within 24 hours of the snow stopping.