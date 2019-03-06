World’s Longest Fat Bike Birkie

THREE events to choose from this year; the 47K Big Fat, the 21K Chico and NEW in 2019, the un-timed 10K Tour- there is something for every rider!

Two days of fun! Friday, March 8 – Check out the Fat Bike Birkie EXPO and Fat Bike Demos! Saturday, March 9 – Race day and a Post-Race Party in the Great Hall!

REGISTRATION CLOSES AT 11:59PM THURSDAY & IS FILLING UP FAST! – NO RACE DAY REGISTRATION.

Both races and the Tour will start and finish at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead in Cable, WI.

A change for 2019: The 2019 47K course will go out on the Birkie Classic Trail after the Powerlines and return on the Birkie Skate Trail to the Powerlines where it will come into the finish on the Birkie Classic Trail. The 21K course will ride out the Birkie Classic Trail after the Powerlines to Timber Trail where it will enter the 21K only course. The 10K Tour will ride on a mix of Birkie Classic Trail, smaller ski trails, and the 21K course before finishing the same way as the 47K and 21K races.

They recommend that participants be prepared to race in any course condition, on a bike equipped with at least 3.5 inch wide tires. E-bikes are not allowed for any event of the Fat Bike Birkie.