A Little Celtic Jig for a Scottish Gig

A Northland dance team puts on an Irish themed performance.

DULUTH, Minn.- Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the Duluth Scottish Heritage Association is getting ready to perform its annual Celtic dance performance.

The Highland dance team held a final rehearsal Thursday night. The show features traditional Irish and Scottish music. Performers of all ages wear Scottish kilts and play bagpipes.

“This concert, while taking advantage of the fact that it’s St. Patrick’s Day, is also showcasing the beauty of Celtic heritage,” dance teacher Barbara Reyelts said.

The performance will be Friday night only in Mitchell Auditorium on the College of Saint Scholstica campus, starting at 7 pm.