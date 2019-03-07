Bayfield Man Accused of Killing Uncle Charged With First-Degree Murder

PROGRESS TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Bayfield man suspected of fatally shooting his uncle in April 2018 has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Investigators believe James Montano shot and killed his uncle, Andrew Gokee, while also grazing his cousin with a bullet that rushed past his right ear.

Montano is also facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree attempted premeditated murder.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 26.