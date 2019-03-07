Bluejackets Pull Away Late To Win Section 7AAA Title

Hibbing uses strong second half to top Grand Rapids in Section 7AAA title game.

DULUTH, Minn.- Abbey McDonald led all scorers with 24 points as Hibbing did just enough to get past Grand Rapids 55-48 at Duluth Denfeld High School Thursday night. The win ends the streak of four straight section titles for the Thunderhawks.

Seedings for the state tournament will be announced this weekend with the tournament starting next Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota.