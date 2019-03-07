Bulldogs Sending Kohlwey, Reindl to NCAA D2 Indoor Track and Field Nationals

The pair will be representing UMD at nationals.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior Danielle Kohlwey and freshman Haleigh Reindl will be representing Minnesota Duluth this weekend at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships at Pittsburgh State University.

Kohlwey is making her third straight appearance at nationals in the 60–meter hurdles, while Reindl will take part in the 800-meter run.

“It’s incredible. It was a goal of mine to get to nationals so I’m really happy I can do in in my first indoor season,” said Reindl.

“I just want to finish out my senior year well and represent the Bulldogs well. It’s pretty cool that this is my third year in a row and it’s especially special because Haleigh made it so I have a friend going with which is really cool,” Kohlwey said.

“I think that’s any coaches goal is you want to get your student-athletes to the highest level. I definitely coming into the season expected it with Danielle, just with her history and I was finger-crossed hoping that Haleigh would get in and she was able to,” said head coach Laura Harmon.

Preliminiaries will begin Friday while the finals will take place on Saturday. Last season, Kohlwey earned All-American status after finishing fourth in her event.