Celebrating Women in STEM at FIRST Robotics Competition

Ladies Event held before competition.

DULUTH, Minn.- At the FIRST Robotics Competition, a special event was held celebrating the young women competing this weekend.

Organizers say hundreds of young women are starting to make names for themselves in this STEM field.

Some, even taking over their respective teams.

“I feel like women in FIRST and STEM is growing and so we want to encourage that,” said Alicia Robnik, a Junior with the team Subzero Robotics in Esko. “I mean personally our team, we started off with 3 girls and now we have 21 to 9 boys.”

“So we have a majority of girls and we just want to show teams and other girls that we can do it too.”

At the event attendees heard from accomplished women in the robotics and STEM world, sharing stories about how they got started in the field.