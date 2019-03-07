Child Advocates from Across the Nation Visit Duluth for Training Hosted By First Witness Child Advocacy Center

First witness will have another training course for advocates at the Duluth Institute next week.

DULUTH, Minn. – More than 15 child advocates from around the U.S. have been in Duluth this week for a three day training course hosted by First Witness Child Advocacy Center.

The participants went through hands on practices and role play….

During the course they learned how to implement advocacy principles to build stronger relationships with families of abuse.

A First Witness trainer says it is a privilege to share their practices with others from around the country.

“Hopefully, the goal is that they will be able to take what we share in these three days and bring it back to wherever they are from. Again with the goal with advocacy to help make these experiences better for families,” said

