CHOICE Unlimited Raises Money with Enchanted Forest Themed Ball

The annual fundraiser aimed to raise over $12 thousand this year.

DULUTH, Minn.- Creatures of the Northland danced at CHOICE Unlimited’s annual masquerade ball.

The ball is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. With an ‘Enchanted Forest’ theme they recognized over 400 donors and members of the CHOICE family in Greysolon Ballroom.

CHOICE Unlimited is a program designed for adults with disabilities to help them stay involved with the arts.

“We run the gamut on the services that we provide people in the artistic realm. We’ve just seen so many wonderful things happen with people- greater sense of confidence, greater sense of person, greater sense of purpose. It’s just been fantastic,” CHOICE executive director Kristie Buckman said.

Fox 21’s own Dan Hanger emceed the night’s event. Organizers hope to reach over $12 thousand in funding this year for future CHOICE Unlimited programs.