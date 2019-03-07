Cloquet Middle School, High School Evacuated for Possible gas Leak

Authorities are Investigating

CLOQUET, Minn. – Students and staff at the Cloquet Middle School and High School have been evacuated this morning according to officials with the school district.

The Cloquet Police Department has confirmed the cause of the evacuation was an odor of natural gas at the schools.

Both the middle school and high school also had a two hour delay Thursday morning due to the possible gas leak.

Students have been brought to specified evacuation zones. Parents have been notified of the evacuation.

Authorities are still investigating the possible gas leak at the schools.