Duluth Police Recognize Men and Women Officers Who’ve Gone Above and Beyond

The annual department commendation ceremony focused on the success of partnership.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth police respond to over 100 thousand calls a year, putting their lives on the line while saving the lives of others. Now they’re being honored by the city

Several Duluth officers were praised at the Duluth Police Department’s annual commendation for their dedication to the Twin Ports community. But the award ceremony didn’t just recognize police.

Partnership was a prominent theme presented to friends, family and supporters of the department. Police chief Mike Tusken even dedicated the ceremony to the involvement community members and outside agencies had in keeping the Northland safe in the past year.

“The importance of each one of these incidents is it affected people. It helped people with a hand up, it helped make our community safe. Just recognize that these are important events– not just a case number. These are people who’s lives are impacted my the great work that we saw today,” Tusken said.

Among the accolades presented were police partnership, meritorious and life saving awards. Special recognition was awarded to 4 members of the department including Michael Jambor who received the title Police Officer of the Year, an honor given to him by fellow officers in the department.

“Whether it’s an award or whatever it may be along the way or a simple thank you from someone on the street– that’s why we do this job, to help the community, make it a better place, make it a safe place and hopefully we succeed,” Jambor said.

The department also recognized the Northland’s and country–wide opioid addiction crisis. Officers were praised for their success in saving the lives of addicts in nearly a hundred drug–related situations in recent years.