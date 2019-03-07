Essentia Showcases New Robotic Assisted Arm Used for Knee & Hip Surgeries

It also creates better accuracy during a knee or hip replacement surgery and cuts down on time in the operating room.

DULUTH, Minn. – Today, Essentia demonstrated a new robotic assisted arm which they now use to help during hip and knee replacement surgeries.

The “Mako” will allow surgeons to plan ahead to map out the areas of concern.

“If you can do this operation with less chance of risking injury to the soft tissue that’s better for patients because we can visualize the bone cuts on the computer graphics we don’t have to make as big of an incision,” said Orthopedic Surgeon Bradley Edgerton.

Anyone who missed the demonstration at Essentia can check out the “Mako” and other assisted surgery systems at the First Robotics Competition tomorrow at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center.