Evers’ Capital Budget Calls for $2 Billion in new Borrowing

MADISON, Wis. – Gov. Tony Evers’ capital budget proposal calls for borrowing $2 billion over the next two fiscal years for projects ranging from building new juvenile corrections facilities, a new state office building in Milwaukee and upgrading buildings around the University of Wisconsin System.

The proposal must pass both the state building commission and the Legislature’s budget-writing committee.

The plan calls for $90 million in new borrowing to help build three new facilities for juvenile inmates to replace the state’s troubled youth prison near Irma. State law already has authorized $25 million in borrowing for the project.

The budget also calls for $94 million in new borrowing to help build a new state office building and parking structure in Milwaukee and nearly $900 million in new borrowing for UW projects.