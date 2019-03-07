Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Sentenced to 47 months for Tax and Bank Fraud

A jury in Alexandria convicted Manafort last year on eight counts of tax and bank fraud related to his overseas work advising politicians in Ukraine.

ALEXANDRIA, Va.-Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 47 months in prison for tax and bank fraud.

Federal sentencing guidelines called for a term of roughly 20 years, though few observers expected Manafort to receive a sentence that long.

Manafort also still faces sentencing in the District of Columbia in a separate case related to illegal lobbying.

In court papers, defense lawyers say Manafort is suffering from gout and poor health.