Gov. Tim Walz Visits Duluth

The Gov. and Lt. Gov. are on a statewide education tour

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (DFL) and the state’s education commissioner stopped in the Northland today as part of their statewide education tour.

The Governor read to kindergarteners at Myers Wilkins Elementary in Duluth.

He then met with teachers and administrators, getting feedback about what they need.

Walz is also using the tour to promote full service community schools, which provide services beyond education.

“I wanted to use this tour as a platform to show Minnesota we do an awful lot of things right in education and when we trust our educators we get great result,” said Walz.

Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan also visited Rochester, Winona, and Hibbing on the tour.