Greyhounds Fall in Class AA Quarterfinals to Cadets

Duluth East struggled as St. Thomas Academy got the win 3-1.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – In the Class AA state quarterfinals, Duluth East would come up short against St. Thomas Academy 3-1 Thursday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

Charlie Erickson scored the lone goal for the Greyhounds who will face Moorhead tomorrow in the semi-finals for the consolation bracket.