Home Completely Destroyed in Willow Valley Township Fire

There Were no Reported Injuries

WILLOW VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Wis. – A home near Orr was completely destroyed by a house fire early Thursday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and several fire departments responded to a house fire around 2:10 a.m. at 3231 Highway 53.

Occupants of the home called 911 and reported heavy smoke inside the residence.

When fire crews arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The occupants were not injured but the home was deemed a complete loss.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire.