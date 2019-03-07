Kids and Families Remember the Late, Great Dr. Seuss

Seussville Family Fun Night was a smash!

SUPERIOR, Wis.- One fish, two fish, red fish blue fish. The catchy phrase might remind you of the great children’s book author Dr. Seuss- he would have celebrated his 115th birthday this week.

It’s why nearly 500 kids and parents spent Thursday afternoon at UWS for the 6th annual Seussville family fun night. The event started as a way to remember the writer and encourage kids to keep reading.

“It’s just important to read because you’re going to need that in your whole entire life,” success coach Scott Holmes said.

Each child at the event received a free Dr. Seuss book.