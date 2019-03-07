Northland Springs Into Spring Cleaning

Cleaning services give tips and tricks.

DULUTH, Minn.- Even though it may not feel like it, we are less than two weeks away from Spring.

That means many Northlanders have started their Spring Cleaning routines.

Some even hire professional services to clean their homes and offices.

Marianne’s Professional Cleaning in Duluth is one of those services.

The owner says she sees her business increase around this time of year.

She shared some tips and tricks for cleaning your home.

“Most important thing is to start on top and work your way down, when you’re cleaning your home,” Mary Ann Montgomery said. “So y’know you’re wasting your time if you’re starting on the lower surfaces and you look up and notice that that chandelier, dust accumulated and cobwebs.”

She also advises to use green clean products to be more environmentally friendly.