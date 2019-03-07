Order Up! Gordy’s Hi-Hat to Host Hiring Event Saturday

The Hiring Event is Happening Saturday, March 9 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Gordy's Hi-Hat in Cloquet

DULUTH, Minn. – After many months of cold temperatures and heavy snowfall, Gordy’s Hi-Hat is preparing to open for the 59th season.

The family-owned eatery is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, March 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Gordy’s grandson, Sever Lundquist, says positions available range from cooks to janitors and even teens looking for their first summer job.

Lundquist invites everyone interested in working in a seasonal fast-paced work environment to stop by Saturday for a brief interview.

Gordy’s Hi-Hat is located at 415 Sunnyside Drive in Cloquet.

Official opening date for the 2019 season will be Wednesday, March 20.