Rangers Top Cardinals for Section 7A Crown

Mountain Iron-Buhl dominates Cromwell-Wright from start to finish to claim section championship.

DULUTH, Minn.- Mountain Iron-Buhl senior guard Macy Savela led all scorers with 19 points as the Rangers topped Cromwell-Wright 50-31 Thursday night at Romano Gym. It is the ninth straight year that MIB has won the Section 7A title.

Seedings for the state tournament will be announced this weekend with the tournament starting next Thursday at Maturi Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota.