Take a Tour Through Duluth Pack’s Manufacturing Facility

Company is the oldest canvas bag and pack maker in the U.S.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Pack factory on West Superior Street opened its doors for a tour.

A group from Fuse Duluth went on a guided trek through the facility.

They watched the process and met the craftspeople who made their very own Duluth Pack products.

“You don’t get to be in production facilities like Duluth Pack really anywhere else so this is a really awesome opportunity to learn about the whole process of it,” said Andrea Johnson, marketing manager a Duluth Pack.

The tour group watched leather cutting, sewing and riveting.

Duluth Pack employs about one-hundred-twenty Northlanders.