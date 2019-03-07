Tigers Blast Panthers, Advance to Section Finals

Northwestern got the blowout win over St. Croix Central 66-46.

AVERY, Wis. – A red-hot first half carried over into the second as the Northwestern boys basketball team had no troubles with St. Croix Central 66-46 in the section semi-finals at Avery High School.

Sam Risley led the Tigers with 14 points and 5 rebounds. Andrew Klobucher chipped in with 12 points and 8 rebounds, while Brody Payton had 13 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Northwestern moves on to the section finals against Wisconsin Dells. That game will be March 14th in Marshfield.