UMD Men’s Hockey Wrap Up Regular Season Against #1 St. Cloud State

The Bulldogs will take on the Huskies in their final series of the regular season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team will be wrapping up their regular season in the toughest way possible.

The Bulldogs will travel to St. Cloud State to take on the #1 ranked Huskies. UMD split their home series against SCSU back in mid-January. But the Huskies are undefeated at the Herb Brooks Arena and will celebrate their regular season championship before Saturday’s game.

“I think they’ve got good leadership. Certainly they’ve got great depth, a lot of skill and they can hurt you in a lot of way. When you return 21 guys that are maybe a little angry about what happened the year before, you get a little more motivation. They’ve certainly gone out there every weekend and proved that,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

Puck drop Friday night is set for 7:37 pm.