Update: Madeline Island’s Fire Station Destroyed

The Cause of the Fire may be Announced Thursday Afternoon

1/3

2/3 (courtesy: Sarah Tourdot)

3/3 (courtesy: Sarah Tourdot)

TOWN OF LA POINTE, Wis. – A day after an early morning fire destroyed Madeline Island’s only fire station and ambulance service, Fire Chief Rick Reichkeitze is looking to the future with hope of rebuilding the hall in six months.

Reichkeitze says the fire department is currently working out of two heated airplane hangars on Madeline Island and plans to be fully functioning by the end of day Thursday.

The town will continue to rely on Bayfield, Red Cliff, and Washburn’s fire departments for emergencies on the island, which currently can be reached by an ice road to the mainland.

Several explosions were reported around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning before a fire engulfed the fire station.

Town of La Pointe administrator Lisa Potswald says no one was injured in the explosion and fire. Potswald says the town board has declared a state of emergency in order to make the necessary purchases to protect the island residents.

The La Pointe Fire Department has 25 volunteer firefighters, 10 ambulance personnel and three police officers. Madeline Island has a year-round population of about 260 people.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but authorities say they expect an answer as early as Thursday afternoon.

Since the fire, multiple items have been donated and loaned to the La Pointe Fire Department including an ambulance, two pumpers from the Fire Department in Tomahawk and a training trailer, air packs and cascade system from WITC-Superior.