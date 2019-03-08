Black Woods Group Founder Bryan Flaherty Passes Away
Flaherty Passed Away at the age of 66
DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and leader of the Black Woods Group establishments has passed away.
Bryan Flaherty, 66, founded the Black Woods Group which owns multiple local businesses such as Black Woods Grill & Bar, Tavern on the Hill, Greysolon Ballroom, and Black Woods Group Catering.
The news of his passing was posted on the Black Woods Grill & Bar Facebook page on Thursday stating:
“We are profoundly saddened by the passing of our founder and leader, Bryan Flaherty. Our hearts are heavy as his loss feels unimaginable. The Black Woods Group Family considers it an absolute privilege to continue his legacy of providing a genuine experience for our guests as well as carrying on his passion and commitment to our community.”