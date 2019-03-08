Black Woods Group Founder Bryan Flaherty Passes Away

Flaherty Passed Away at the age of 66

DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and leader of the Black Woods Group establishments has passed away.

Bryan Flaherty, 66, founded the Black Woods Group which owns multiple local businesses such as Black Woods Grill & Bar, Tavern on the Hill, Greysolon Ballroom, and Black Woods Group Catering.

The news of his passing was posted on the Black Woods Grill & Bar Facebook page on Thursday stating: