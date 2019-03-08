City Crews Continue to Work to Remove Snow

DULUTH, Minn.-Snow removal efforts are still underway from the previous storms including over at East First Street and Seventh Avenue East in Duluth.

City maintenance staff urge the public to stay patient during the snow removal efforts, especially with more snow on the way.

“It’s a long process – nothing is done fast,” said Dawn Daniels, of city maintenance operations.

If you would like to find out how to alert the city of snow removal issues in your neighborhood, visit this website.