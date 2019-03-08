Crow Wing County man Facing 10 Charges of Allegedly Possessing Child Pornography

Enlund is Scheduled to Appear in Court on March 18

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. – A Crow Wing County man is facing 10 felony charges of allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to court reports, 34-year-old Aaron Cecil Enlund was charged on March 1 following an investigation conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“When people choose to possess or distribute images of exploited children, those children are victimized again and again,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans. “We will not tolerate those who prey on children in this manner.”

According to the criminal complaint, after executing a search warrant at Enlund’s residence officers discovered in excess of 100 images of child pornography on Enlund’s cellular device.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension-led Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted the investigation with assistance from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office.

Enlund is scheduled to appear in Crow Wing County District Court on March 18.