Empowered Women’s Network Celebrates International Women’s Day

The network will meet again at the holiday center on April 12th.

DULUTH, Minn. – Empowered Women’s Network celebrated International Women’s Day at a monthly luncheon at the Holiday Center.

The event gives women an opportunity to network and encourage other women from around the Northland.

Every month empowered women’s network invites a new key speaker.

This month’s special guest shared with the women her wisdom on failure.

“We have to actually look at what is failing and what does it mean for me and then how do I overcome that because we kind of get stuck there. We get stuck in this idea that our failures are what makes us,” said Life 97.3 station manager & keynote speaker.

