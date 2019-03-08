Fire and Ice on Lake Superior

Northlanders enjoy a warm winter evening on the ice.

DULUTH, Minn.- Northlanders took advantage of the weekend warm–up and spent their night in the middle of Lake Superior for an ice festival.

Duluthians spent the last few weeks shoveling out areas of the ice right off of Leif Erickson Park for people to skate and spin fire. In the words of those attending, it was a cool way to spend a warm evening.

“It’s pretty rare that the lake is entirely frozen over so that people can come out here. It’s pretty safe and it’s fun,” Duluth resident Marcus Taintor said.

The fire performance by ‘The Spin Collective,’ as they’re called, was the main event, but people stayed for the drinks and the company.