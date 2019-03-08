Free Prom Dresses Offered to the Northland

With Prom right around the corner, it's time to pick out a dress. But if you can't afford one, here's a chance for you to get one for free.

DULUTH, Minn.- ‘If the Dress Fits’ is an organziation that provides donated dresses for high school students who otherwise couldn’t afford one.

It all started with friends collecting dresses after they were used. Now ‘If the Dress Fits’ is in their fourth year and it keeps growing.

Co-Founder of If the Dress Fits, Ashleigh Arntson says “since they years have passed, since we have become a proficient non-profit, we’ve got donations from New York, Colorado, all over the United States so its been a lot of fun to see the support from other people who are doing something similar to us and the support from prom bouquets that just want to donate”.

For those interested in picking up a dress for the upcoming prom season, the giveaway event will be held Sunday and Monday from 4-6 p.m.