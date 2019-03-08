Hardware Stores are Busy as Snow is Coming for the Northland

Steel shovels and salt are hot ticket items that are flying out the doors of stores.

DULUTH, Minn. – At Marshall Hardware, snow supplies like shovels are in popular demand as customers are preparing for the upcoming snow.

People in the Northland have been tasked with finding snow supplies all winter long.

As snow continues, their stashes of salt and sand decrease and it’s even likely to break a shovel while trying to clear heavy snow and ice.

As demand for winter supplies increases stores can become very busy.

But because so many people are searching for snow supplies there’s a good chance not every store will be stocked with the items everybody needs.

“If you don’t have it you can’t sell it. That’s the big thing. They’ll go somewhere else to buy it. So We try to keep as much inventory on hand,” said sales clerk Patty Sullivan.

Marshall Hardware staff say there is a limited amount of sodium chloride salt in the store because the factory they buy from are still catching up from this busy snow season.

But again as more snow is headed our way people of the Northland are hoping they find what they need.

Remember, don’t wait and miss out on picking up your supplies.

Marshall Hardware store is located at 4415 E. Superior Street.