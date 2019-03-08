Moms Demand Action Fight for Stricter Gun Control

About 20 states have already enacted laws that would require background checks for all gun sales and another 14, including DC, adopted similar Red Flag Laws.

DULUTH, Minn. – Moms Demand Action in Minnesota has grown from five local groups to over twenty statewide.

Members are continuing the fight to keep gun control a top priority.

Under a current federal and Minnesota law background checks are only required for gun purchases at a licensed dealer.

The group says that leaves an open window of opportunity for guns to get into the wrong hands.

The Minnesota Chapter of Moms Demand Action is advocating for a gun control bill to change the requirement.

The organization is also fighting for the “Red Flag” Bill, which would allow police to seize guns from people ruled by a judge to be a threat.

Both bills were recently pushed through the Minnesota House, but a hold up in the State Senate has proven the bills may face an uncertain future.

“We have a really challenge in the Senate. We are going to be calling upon every Minnesota State Senator to start listening to the stories of the devastation of the gun violence causes,” said a gun control advocate.

While some oppose stricter gun control legislation, Moms Demand Action says if the two bills pass everyone will still have the right to bear arms.

“By enacting some of these common sense gun safety measures in to place, we are still respecting our second amendment rights, but we are also making our communities and our state a safer place,” said Sarah Mikesell.

Although, the road may be tough, Moms Demand Action hopes support will grow to provide stricter gun laws across the nation and in Minnesota.

