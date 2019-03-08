Moose Lake Sex Offender Sentenced to 20 Years for Attempted Murder

Another Staff Member was Punched Several Times During the Attack

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – An inmate at the Moose Lake Sex Offender Program has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of first-degree attempted murder and fourth-degree assault.

George Mack, 42, was accused of slashing a clinical supervisor’s throat twice on January 29 in the MSOP facility.

The victim, later identified as Zachary Campbell, was leading a large inmate community meeting in an open area of the facility when the attack happened.

Campbell was able to lower his chin and jump out of the chair before other staff members took down Mack. During that process, one of the staff members was punched several times in the head and ribs, according to the criminal complaint.