Prep Boys Basketball: Tigers, Bluejackets Advance to Section 7AAA Finals

Princeton dominated Cloquet while Hibbing took down Duluth Denfeld in the section semifinals.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the Section 7AAA Semifinals on Friday night, No. 1 Princeton dominated No. 4 Cloquet 88-70 while No. 2 Hibbing defeated No. 6 Duluth Denfeld 68-57.

Princeton and Hibbing will play each other on Thursday, Feb. 14 at Duluth East High School for the section title and a trip to state.