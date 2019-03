Rails Girls Basketball Defeat Hilltoppers for Section 7AA Title

The Proctor girls basketball won their first section title since 2002.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the Section 7AA championship game, the Proctor girls used a strong second half to knock off Duluth Marshall 62-46 Friday night at Romano Gym.

Junior guard Sam Pogotchnik led the Rails with 21 points to help push Proctor to the state tournament. Seedings will be announced this weekend as the tournament begins on Wednesday.