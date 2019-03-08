Relax In A Beginner Yoga Class

Active Adventures: Yoga North

DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Active Adventures Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot and Brett Scott try out a beginner yoga class, with Yoga North!

If you’ve never done yoga before and think you can’t, or if you’re intimidated by yoga classes, this is the perfect one to sign up for. Especially if you feel stiff, uncoordinated or awkward. This class will take time to break down basic yoga poses and breathing practices to understand them better and practice with more ease! It focuses on teaching the basics of yoga in a welcoming atmosphere, guided by a skilled teacher to support all levels and abilities.

Learn how to awaken your dynamic core- releasing areas of tension in the muscles of the trunk (back, abdomen, hips) and increasing true strength and stability by re-awakening some the deep core muscles needed for increasing strength, stability and mobility.

Therapeutic SomaYoga and breath work will be used to create a stable foundation to work from. Classic yoga poses will be explored through the lens of dynamic core to increase the body’s stability, strength and flexibility.

This class focuses on the basics for new students and seasoned yogis alike.

Your first time coming to this class is FREE!

VENUE:Yoga North International SomaYoga Institute

ADDRESS: 4628 Pitt Street, Suite 208 Duluth, MN 55804

PHONE: 218-722-9642

DAYS: Wednesday

TIME: 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

COST: $12 – $15 (First time free!)

