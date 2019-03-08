Residents of Duluth Petition for a Chester Dog Park

Chester Park residents think a dog park would benefit the neighborhood.

DULUTH, Minn.- Dog owners in the Chester Park neighborhood are asking the city of Duluth for a dog park in their area.

After officials started enforcing dog leash rules in part of the park, one resident, Rowan Bakke, made a petition asking parks and rec to consider making the abandoned tennis courts adjacent to the back field an open leash area for dogs and owners.

Bakke says the closest dog parks are in West Duluth and far East and are difficult to get to before the sun sets on work days.

“Everybody that’s in favor of this, either the online petition or the one that– my physical copy– everybody from those is from these communities and having that much support in favor of having a dog park here, I think it would be a big thing of the city came out and said they would try and put it in,” Bakke said.

Bakke’s petition has already gotten over a hundred signatures. For more information on Bakke’s dog park proposal, or to sign the petition, click here, or go to Change.org and search “Keep Chester Bowl Dog Friendly.”