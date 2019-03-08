Robotics Competition Happening at the DECC this Weekend

More than 120 teams of students from across the Midwest and around the world are at the DECC this weekend for a massive robotics competition.

This year’s theme is Deep Space, as students celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

