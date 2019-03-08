Superior Police Offering Citizen’s Police Academy

The 16th Citizen's Police Academy in Superior is taking applicants

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- The Citizen’s Police Academy is a great way for community members to learn about and interact with the men and women of the Superior Police Department.

In order to be qualified for the program, applicants must be 18 years old and live in or work in Superior. However, Superior P-D hopes something like this gives the applicants a new perspective on police.

Assistant Chief at Superior Police Department Matt Markon says “some of the things they see happen that sometimes make the National or Local news or the things they just might hear about in conversation, there’s more to that than just what gets published sometimes.

For those interested in getting involved in the nine session academy can pick up an application at the police department or request an application by mail.