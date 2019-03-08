“Thistles and Shamrocks” Performance to Showcase Scottish Dancing, Celtic Fiddling

The Performance is Happening Friday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. at CSS Mitchell Auditorium in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – From bagpipes and Scottish dancing to Celtic fiddling, the Duluth Scottish Heritage Association is hosting “Thistles & Shamrocks,” an evening of Scottish & Irish music and dance.

The performance is taking place Friday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. in Mitchell Auditorium on the campus of St. Scholastica in Duluth.

General admission for Friday’s concert is $15 and student tickets are $8.

Children 10 & under are free. Tickets will be sold at the door and can also be purchased online at www.duluthscots.org