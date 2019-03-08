Traveling Stem-based Toy Exhibit Opens at the Depot

Families can visit the exhibit for a discount on March 17th for "$25 Family Rate Sunday."

DULUTH, Minn. – A traveling toy exhibit is now open at the Depot for kids and parents who have always wanted to know the inside story of their favorite toy.

Visitors of the exhibit will get a look at the inner workings of more than ten different toys like Etch–a–sketch and Dancing Elmo.

Families can also make their own toy by combining different gears and pulleys.

The depot staff says the stem–based exhibit was created as a way to mask science as a fun activity.

“I think Stem based activities are really important for kids, but this is kind of a way to do it to let the kids have fun. They don’t need to know they are really having a science lesson while doing it. So we will keep that part secret.”

The exhibition is open daily from 9 A–M to 5 P–M now through April 15th at the Depot.