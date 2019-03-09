Birkie Fat Bike Race Hosts Thousands in World’s Biggest Competition

The 7th annual Fat Bike Birkie was attended by people of all skill levels.

CABLE, Wis.- At the American Berkebiener Trail over a thousand fat tire bikers came together for the world’s largest fat bike race.

In its 7th year, the Fat Bike Birkie had professionals and beginners participate in the races, but the day wasn’t just for them. Spectators enjoyed bike demos, food and friends which was good for one long time racer who couldn’t compete this year after breaking his leg.

“Fat biking is really big for me, so to miss coming to the Birkie with all my friends was kind of a sad thought. I decided I was going to make it anyway,” biker Tim Ingram said.

The fat tire race was the last Birkie competition of this season.