Bulldogs Women’s Hockey Falls to Gophers in WCHA Tournament; Men Drop Regular Season Finale to Huskies

No. 1 Minnesota defeated the UMD women in the WCHA Final Face-Off Semifinal, while St. Cloud State topped the UMD men in the final game of the regular season.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Gabbie Hughes would score the first goal of the game, but No. 1 Minnesota would score four unanswered as the Gophers got the 4-1 win over the UMD women’s hockey team in the WCHA Final Face-Off Semifinal.

Maddie Rooney finished the game with 40 saves. The Bulldogs finish the season 15-16-4.

For the UMD men, they couldn’t hold on to an early lead as St. Cloud State rallied to get the 4-3 win in the regular season finale. UMD went up 2-0 in the second, but St. Cloud State would tie things by the end of the period. The Bulldogs would tie things at three, but the Huskies would score the game-winner with a little over a minute left.

Jackson Cates, Riley Tufte and Jade Miller all scored for the Bulldogs in the loss. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 21-11-2 and will return to AMSOIL Arena next weekend to open NCHC playoffs in a best-of-three to play Nebraska-Omaha.