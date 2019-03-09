Denfeld Robotics Return to FIRST Competition

Team DNA goes undefeated through Quarterfinals

DULUTH, Minn.- A Duluth team faired well at the FIRST Minnesota robotics competition this weekend.

Team Denfeld Nation Automation, or DNA competed in the Lake Superior Regional for the first time this season.

They ranked first out of 63 teams in the qualification matches and went undefeated through quarterfinals.

However, their winning streak ended in semifinals.

At the awards ceremony, the team won the Gracious Professionalism award, for their help running the competition, being good hosts to the other visiting teams.