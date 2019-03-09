Earth Rider Brewery Celebrates International Women’s Day

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Women gathered at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior this weekend to celebrate International Women’s Day and International Women’s Brew Day.

The Roller Dames IPA will be available soon and some of the proceeds of the beer will go to support the Harbor City Roller Derby team.

“Mostly it’s just about engaging passion and interests and making a situation where people can ask questions and feel comfortable to goof around a learn about craft beer,” said lead brewer, Allyson Rolph.

The hops used to make the beer are sold to support female beer industry professionals.