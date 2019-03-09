Greenway Falls to St. Cloud Cathedral in Class A Finals

A strong first period wouldn't be enough as the Raiders come up short against the Crusaders.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Donte Lawson and Cameron Lantz would score power play goals in the first period, but the Greenway boys hockey team would struggled the rest of the way as they fall to St. Cloud Cathedral 5-2 Saturday afternoon at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Lawson would be named the 2019 Class A Herb Brooks Award winner. He would also be named to the All-Tournament team along with Lantz, Ben Troumbly and Logan Wright.