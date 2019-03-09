Men and Women Compete For Spots on U.S. National Snowshoe Team

The 19th annual Snowshoe National Championship drew in world class athletes.

CABLE, Wis.- Cable, Wisconsin is the place to be this weekend for Winter sports lovers.

The Dion Snowshoe National Championship gave men and women of all ages a chance to represent the United States in next year’s world competition.

“Anybody can do this. If you can walk, you can go out and you can snowshoe,” race director PC Rasmussen said.

In its 19th year, the U.S. National Snowshoe Championship hosted world class athletes. But where there’s snow, there are lovers of the sport who race for a number of reasons.

“It’s not an event that’s just for the elite athlete,” U.S. Snowshoe Association sports director Mark Elmore said.

Racers like Aurora Rinehart aren’t in it to claim their place on the U.S. Team.

“I love snowshoe racing because it’s something to do in the cold and get my winter going faster,” Rinehart said.

For some, it is a full body training.

“It’s becoming a great cross–training tool for athletes in a lot of different disciplines,” Elmore said.

Recruiting athletes is just one part of the race. The association’s goal is to let more people know what the sport really entails.

“You don’t need any special skills,” Elmore said. “That’s one of the benefits.”