Prep Boys Basketball: Grizzlies, Vikings Advance in Section 7A Playoffs

North Woods will play Deer River while Cook County will battle Lakeview Christian Academy in the Section Semifinals.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the Section 7A Quarterfinals on Saturday, No. 1 and defending section champs North Woods dominated Mountain Iron-Buhl 86-53. The Grizzlies will play No. 4 Deer River, who defeated Chisholm 65-57, in the semifinals on Wednesday at 5:45 at Romano Gym.

In the lower half of the bracket, No. 7 Cook County hung on to take down No. 2 Nashwauk-Keewatin 43-39. The Vikings will play No. 3 Lakeview Christian Academy, who edged past Ely 62-60, on Wednesday at 2:15 at Romano Gym.